Namirnice koje trebate izbaciti iz uporabe
Ako je jedna od vaših novogodišnjih odluka da se počnete zdravije hraniti, evo koja bi hrana trebala postati zabranjena ove godine...
Uklanjanje neke hrane iz kuhinje je dobar način da krenete s zdravim životnim navikama. Pročitajte koja je hrana najviše šteti zdravlju.
Bijeli kruh i peciva - ako još uvijek jedete bijeli kruh vrijeme je da ponovno razmislite o tome. Bijeli kruh i peciva sadrže visoko prerađene ugljikohidrate što može naštetiti vašem zdravlju. Ovim proizvodima nedostaje vlakana i povećava se razina šećera u krvi.
Čips - omiljena hrana svima koji vole slanu hranu, ali trebali biste ga prestati kupovati ove godine. Čips sadrži puno soli, masnoća i malo hranjivih vrijednosti što ga čini opasnim dijelom vaše prehrane. Konkretno, visoke razine soli mogu povisiti krvni tlak i povećati rizik od srčanih bolesti.
Prerađeno meso - ovi proizvodi su tipično puni soli, masnoće i konzervansa što ih čini jako opasnim za zdravlje. Od mesnih narezaka do kobasica - sve su to proizvodi koji mogu dugoročno i negativno utjecati na zdravlje, piše Shefinds. "Ljudi koji jedu puno ovih proizvoda imaju veću vjerojatnost da će dobiti bolesti poput dijabetesa, pa čak i određene vrste raka", piše WebMD.
Slatkiši - još jedna vrsta proizvoda koja može imati ozbiljne posljedice na vaše zdravlje. Sa zasićenim masnoćama, šećerom i puno kalorijama, ove je poslastice najbolje je konzumirati s vremena na vrijeme. Ako su dio vaše redovne prehrane, mogu dovesti do ozbiljnih zdravstvenih problema poput visokog krvnog tlaka, moždanog udara i bolesti srca.
Razgovor RSS komentara novi komentar ↓
