No Borders Orchestra: Embracing Vulnerability

Turneja - Balkan season u fokus stavlja interes za muziku i društvene teme, a od 2018. godine jednom godišnje dolazi u Podgoricu, Sarajevo, Rijeku i Zagrebu. Ovogodišnja turneju NBO vodi pod nazivom „Embracing Vulnerability" a vodeću kompoziciju, „The Wound is the Place where the Light enters You" potpisuje zagrebački skladatelj Davor Branimir Vincze.

Koncert No Border Orchestra bit će u Laubi, Prilaz baruna Filipovića 23a, 29. kolovoza u 21h.

Program:

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Haupt Voll Blut und Wunden

Davor Branimir Vincze: The Wound is the Place where the Light enters You

Movement I: In my dreams I'm dying all the time

Isidora Zebeljan: Deserted Village

Steve Reich: Different Trains - Europe During the War

Movement II: Suture hors-temps

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten

Movement III: Der Prozess

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C major, D. 956 - Adagio

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto

Movement IV: Mì alma (stuck in a loop)

Edward Elgar: Nimrod

Movement V: Lux ex Tenebris