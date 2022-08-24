No Borders Orchestra: Embracing Vulnerability
Treći put u Laubi, kući za ljude i umjetnost, nastupit će - No Borders Orchestra. Koncert se održava 29. kolovoza u 21 sat
Turneja - Balkan season u fokus stavlja interes za muziku i društvene teme, a od 2018. godine jednom godišnje dolazi u Podgoricu, Sarajevo, Rijeku i Zagrebu. Ovogodišnja turneju NBO vodi pod nazivom „Embracing Vulnerability" a vodeću kompoziciju, „The Wound is the Place where the Light enters You" potpisuje zagrebački skladatelj Davor Branimir Vincze.
Koncert No Border Orchestra bit će u Laubi, Prilaz baruna Filipovića 23a, 29. kolovoza u 21h.
Program:
Johann Sebastian Bach: O Haupt Voll Blut und Wunden
Davor Branimir Vincze: The Wound is the Place where the Light enters You
Movement I: In my dreams I'm dying all the time
Isidora Zebeljan: Deserted Village
Steve Reich: Different Trains - Europe During the War
Movement II: Suture hors-temps
Arvo Pärt: Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten
Movement III: Der Prozess
Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C major, D. 956 - Adagio
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto
Movement IV: Mì alma (stuck in a loop)
Edward Elgar: Nimrod
Movement V: Lux ex Tenebris
