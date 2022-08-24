« Glazba
No Borders Orchestra: Embracing Vulnerability

Treći put u Laubi, kući za ljude i umjetnost, nastupit će - No Borders Orchestra. Koncert se održava 29. kolovoza u 21 sat

Turneja -  Balkan season u fokus stavlja interes za muziku i društvene teme, a od 2018. godine jednom godišnje dolazi u Podgoricu, Sarajevo, Rijeku i Zagrebu. Ovogodišnja turneju NBO vodi pod nazivom „Embracing Vulnerability" a vodeću kompoziciju, „The Wound is the Place where the Light enters You" potpisuje zagrebački skladatelj Davor Branimir Vincze.
Koncert No Border Orchestra bit će u Laubi, Prilaz baruna Filipovića 23a, 29. kolovoza u 21h.

Program:

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Haupt Voll Blut und Wunden 

Davor Branimir Vincze: The Wound is the Place where the Light enters You
Movement I: In my dreams I'm dying all the time

Isidora Zebeljan: Deserted Village

Steve Reich: Different Trains - Europe During the War 
Movement II: Suture hors-temps

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten 
Movement III: Der Prozess 

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C major, D. 956 - Adagio

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto 
Movement IV: Mì alma (stuck in a loop)

Edward Elgar: Nimrod 
Movement VLux ex Tenebris 

