Nominacije za Oscare 2024.
Oppenheimer očekivano vodi s brojem nominacija - njih 13 čineći ga jednim od najviše nominiranih filmova u povijesti Oscara
Službena ceremonija dodjele Oscara održat će se 10. ožujka, a sada su izašle i nominacije. Dosta toga je očekivano, no neke nominacije su nas i ugodno i neugodno iznenadile.
Nolanov Oppenheimer očekivano vodi s brojem nominacija - njih 13 čineći ga jednim od najviše nominiranih filmova u povijesti Oscara. A Martin Scorsese je postao najnominiraniji redatelj u povijesti osiguravši svoju desetu nominaciju. U nastavku donosimo cijelu listu nominacija.
Najbolji film
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji redatelj
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Najbolja glumica
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Najbolji glumac
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Najbolji originalni scenarij
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet i Arthur Hari
The Holdovers, David Hemingson
Maestro, Bradley Cooper i Josh Singer
May December, Samy Burch
Past Lives, Celine Song
Najbolji prilagođeni scenarij
American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Barbie, Greta Gerwig i Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Najbolji međunarodni film
The Teachers' Lounge
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji animirani film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Najbolji dokumentarni film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Najbolji kratkometražni animirani film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of the John & Joko
Najbolji kratkometražni dokumentarni film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Najbolja fotografija
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja montaža
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja scenografija
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja originalna glazba
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Najbolja originalna pjesma
The Fire Inside iz filma Flamin' Hot, Diane Warren
I'm Just Ken iz filma Barbie, Mark Ronson i Andrew Wyatt
It Never Went Away iz filma American Symphony, Jon Batiste i Dan Wilson
Wahzaze (A Song for My People) iz filma Killers of the Flower Moon, Scott George
What Was I Made For iz filma Barbie, Billie Eilish i Finneas O'Connell
Najbolji dizajn kostima
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja šminka
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Najbolji zvuk
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji vizualni efekti
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
