hackn3t online performans Joane Chicau

Performans je dio programa "hackn3t", a bit će dostupan (slobodnog i besplatnog pristupa) putem mrežne stranice projekta Hacklab01:

A WebPage in Three Acts is an assemblage of live coded visual experiments performed in the web browser. The computer screen is divided in two stages: the 'frontstage', the interface a user normally accesses and the 'backstage' or the web console in which programming languages can be run.

In the web console Joana Chicau calls, juxtaposes and manipulates different web programming actions which are named after choreographic concepts. The page originally filled with information, will be deconstructed, with elements being set in motion, displaying a varied composition of graphic elements in the screen.