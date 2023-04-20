Animafest i kategorija Natjecanje filmova za djecu

Središnji događaj bogatog Programa za djecu i mlade Animafesta 2023 je Natjecanje filmova za djecu, međunarodna konkurencija koja broji 36 filmova.
Po predselekciji Nine Kovačića, filmove je odabrala slovenska medijska psihologinja Martina Peštaj, urednica Dječjeg i omladinskog programa Radiotelevizije Slovenije, koja ih je razvrstala prema prilagođenosti dobnim kategorijama (3-6, 7-10, 11-14 i 15+).
NATJECANJE FILMOVA ZA DJECU 1
(DOB: 3 - 6)
- Konigiri-Kun - Parade, Mari Miyazawa (NHK Enterprises, Inc. / Japan / 2022)
- Penguins, Anastasia Sokolova (Filmcompany "SNEGA" / 2022)
- POND, Lena von Döhren, Eva Rust (Catpics / Switzerland / 2023)
- SOMNI, Sonja Rohleder (Talking Animals / Germany / 2023)
- Spin & Ella, An Vrombaut (Lunanime / Belgium / 2022)
- T-Rex, Julia Ocker (Studio FILM BILDER GmbH / Germany / 2022)
- Whowho birthday party, Vjekoslav Živković (Recircle studio / Croatia / 2022)
NATJECANJE FILMOVA ZA DJECU 2
(DOB: 7 - 10)
- A Tiny Voyage, Emily Worms (Folimage, Gebeka Films, Nadasdy Film / France, Switzerland / 2022)
- Go Away, Alfred!, Celia Tisserant, Arnaud Demuynck (Les Films du Nord / France, Belgium / 2023)
- Princess Aubergine, Dina Velikovskaya (CINÉ-LITTÉ Productions, smpl Films, Dina Velikovskaya / Germany / 2022)
- Socks for the Star, Olga Titova (SMF animation studio / 2023)
- To Be Sisters, Anne-Sophie Gousset, Clément Céard (Folimage, Les Armateurs / France / 2022)
- Under A Shooting Contrail, Rika Nakayama (California Institute of the Arts / United States / 2022)
NATJECANJE FILMOVA ZA DJECU 3
(DOB: 11 - 14)
- Air, Juliette Laboria (Tant Mieux Prod / France / 2022)
- BARRA NOVA, Diego Maia (independent production / Brazil / 2022)
- Birds, by the way, Alla Vartanyan (SMF animation studio / 2022)
- Easy busy, Ganakh Ekaterina (SMF animation studio / 2022)
- Granny's Cookies, Frits Standaert (Les Films du Nord, La Boîte...Productions / France, Belgium / 2022)
- Harvey, Janice Nadeau (National Film Board of Canada (NFB), Folimage / Canada, France / 2023)
- Leapfrog, Tomomi HANDA (Tokyo Zokei University / Japan / 2022)
- The Journey Set Free, Martin Bonnin (Tant Mieux Prod / France / 2022)
- The Journey, Mirela Ivanković Bielen (Luma Film / Croatia / 2022)
- The Magnet, Arvan Berisha (Unseen, Pinkmoon / Kosovo / 2022)
NATJECANJE FILMOVA ZA DJECU 4
(DOB: 15+)
- Bridge, Jun-Wei Zhang (National Taipei University of Business / Taiwan / 2022)
- Dede is dead, Philippe Kastner (FAMU - Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts / Czechia / 2023)
- Dream NIGHTMARE, Nikol Mazepina (independent production / Czechia / 2022)
- Fagulha, Jessica Menzel, Jp Siliprandi (Submerso Filmes / Brazil / 2022)
- I Lived at Night, Paola de Sousa, Sonia Velvien (Moukda Production / France / 2022)
- Let's Roll, Chloé Musa, Annabelle Tamic, Alexandre Terrier, Louis Lukasik, Yann Laurent, Camille Flinois, Philip Gonçalves (Pôle 3D / France / 2022)
- Liberty, David Stora (Tant Mieux Prod / France / 2022)
- Me and me, Chiu-Ling Chen (independent production / Taiwan / 2022)
- Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam (independent production / Iran / 2022)
- The Soul's Journey, Dylan McGarry, Marc Moynihan (Empatheatre / South Africa / 2022)
- Tine and Bine, Tiger Mosquitos: TANGO, Grega Mastnak (OZOR animations / Slovenia / 2022)
- Two Apples, Bahram Javahery (National Film Board of Canada / Canada / 2023)
- Yellow Light, Tal Kantor (independent production / Israel / 2023)
