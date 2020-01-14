Objavljene nominacije za Oscare 2020.

Oscari će se ove godine održati 9. veljače, a nominirani su:

Najbolji film

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Najbolji redatelj

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Najbolji glavni glumac

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Najbolja glavna glumica

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Najbolji originalni scenarij

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Najbolja kostimografija

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Najbolje miksanje zvuka

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Najbolja montaža zvuka

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Najbolja originalna pjesma

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown," Frozen II

"Stand Up," Harriet

Najbolja šminka i frizura

"Bombshell" - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan i Vivian Baker

"Joker" - Nicki Ledermann i Kay Georgiou

"Judy" - Jeremy Woodhead

"Maleficent: Mistress of evil" - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten i David White

"1917" - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis i Rebecca Cole

Najbolji vizualni efekti

"Avengers: Endgame" - Dan DeLeeuw, Russel Earl, Matt Aitken i Dan Sudick

"The Irishman" - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepuvelda, Fauser i Staphanie Grabli

"The Lion King" - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones i Elliot Newman

"1917" - Guillaume Rocherson, Greg Butler i Dominic Tuohy

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach i Dominic Tuohy

Najbolji strani film

"Corpus Christi" - Poljska

"Honeyland" - Sjeverna Makedonija

"Les Miserables" - Francuska

"Pain and Glory" - Španjolska

"Parasite" - Južna Koreja

Najbolji dokumentarni film

"American Factory" - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert i Jeff Reichert

"The Cave" - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod i Sigrid Dyekjaer

"The Edge of Democrary" - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris i Tiago Pavan

"For Sama" - Waad Al-Kateab i Edward Watts

"Honeyland" - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska i Atanas Georgiev

Najbolji kratki dokumentarni film

"In the Absence" - Yi Seung-Jun i Gary Byung-Seok Kam

"Learning to skateboard in a warzone (If you're a girl) - Carol Dysinger i Elena Andriecheva

"Life overtakes me" - John Haptas i Kristine Samuelson

"St. Louis superman" - Smirti Mundhra i Sami Khan

"Walk run cha-cha" - Laura Mix i colette Sandstedt

Najbolji animirani film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

Najbolji animirani kratki film

"Dcera (Daughter)" - Daria Kashcheeva

"Hair Love" - Matthew C. Cherry i Karen Rupert Toliver

"Kitbull" - Rosana Sullivan i Kathryn Hendrickson

"Memorable" - Bruno Collet i Jean-Francois Le Corre

"Sister" - Siqi Song

Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Najbolji live akcijski kratki film

"Brotherhood" - Meryam Joobeur i Maria Garcia Turegon

"Nefta Football Club" - Yves Piat i Damien Megherbi

"The Neighbours' Window" - Marshall Curry

"Saria" - Bryan Buckley i Matt Lefebre

"A Sister" - Delphine Girard

Najbolja fotografija

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Najbolja originalna glazba

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker