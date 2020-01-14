Objavljene nominacije za Oscare 2020.
Nominacije za Oscara nisu već dugo bile napetije, jer se nekoliko filmova izdvojilo velikim brojem kandidata za zlatne kipiće
Oscari će se ove godine održati 9. veljače, a nominirani su:
Najbolji film
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Najbolji redatelj
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Najbolji glavni glumac
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Najbolja glavna glumica
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Najbolji adaptirani scenarij
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Najbolji originalni scenarij
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Najbolja kostimografija
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Najbolje miksanje zvuka
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Najbolja montaža zvuka
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Najbolja originalna pjesma
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown," Frozen II
"Stand Up," Harriet
Najbolja šminka i frizura
"Bombshell" - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan i Vivian Baker
"Joker" - Nicki Ledermann i Kay Georgiou
"Judy" - Jeremy Woodhead
"Maleficent: Mistress of evil" - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten i David White
"1917" - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis i Rebecca Cole
Najbolji vizualni efekti
"Avengers: Endgame" - Dan DeLeeuw, Russel Earl, Matt Aitken i Dan Sudick
"The Irishman" - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepuvelda, Fauser i Staphanie Grabli
"The Lion King" - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones i Elliot Newman
"1917" - Guillaume Rocherson, Greg Butler i Dominic Tuohy
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach i Dominic Tuohy
Najbolji strani film
"Corpus Christi" - Poljska
"Honeyland" - Sjeverna Makedonija
"Les Miserables" - Francuska
"Pain and Glory" - Španjolska
"Parasite" - Južna Koreja
Najbolji dokumentarni film
"American Factory" - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert i Jeff Reichert
"The Cave" - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod i Sigrid Dyekjaer
"The Edge of Democrary" - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris i Tiago Pavan
"For Sama" - Waad Al-Kateab i Edward Watts
"Honeyland" - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska i Atanas Georgiev
Najbolji kratki dokumentarni film
"In the Absence" - Yi Seung-Jun i Gary Byung-Seok Kam
"Learning to skateboard in a warzone (If you're a girl) - Carol Dysinger i Elena Andriecheva
"Life overtakes me" - John Haptas i Kristine Samuelson
"St. Louis superman" - Smirti Mundhra i Sami Khan
"Walk run cha-cha" - Laura Mix i colette Sandstedt
Najbolji animirani film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Najbolji animirani kratki film
"Dcera (Daughter)" - Daria Kashcheeva
"Hair Love" - Matthew C. Cherry i Karen Rupert Toliver
"Kitbull" - Rosana Sullivan i Kathryn Hendrickson
"Memorable" - Bruno Collet i Jean-Francois Le Corre
"Sister" - Siqi Song
Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Najbolji live akcijski kratki film
"Brotherhood" - Meryam Joobeur i Maria Garcia Turegon
"Nefta Football Club" - Yves Piat i Damien Megherbi
"The Neighbours' Window" - Marshall Curry
"Saria" - Bryan Buckley i Matt Lefebre
"A Sister" - Delphine Girard
Najbolja fotografija
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Najbolja originalna glazba
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
